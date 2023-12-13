4 Dead As Car Falls Into Water-Filled Pit After Hitting Wild Boar In Gujarat

The incident occurred near Fangli village in Santalpur taluka of Patan. (Representative pic)

A couple and their two minor children drowned when the car they were traveling in fell into a water-filled pit after hitting a wild boar crossing the road in Gujarat's Patan district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 6.30 am near Fangli village in Santalpur taluka of Patan and the deceased were also from Fangli, Deputy Superintendent of Police Hardevsinh Vaghela said.

The family was on its way to attend a marriage function in Kutch district when the person driving the car lost control after it hit a wild boar crossing the highway and fell into a water-filled pit on the roadside, he said.

Some local people informed the police about the mishap. The bodies of the deceased were later fished out and sent for post-mortem to a community health centre in Santalpur, he said.

The two children - a son and a daughter - were in the age group of 12 to 15 years, the police said, adding that the four victims apparently died of drowning, but the exact cause will be known in the post-mortem reports.

