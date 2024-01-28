Couple, Teen Son Found Hanging At Home In Gwalior, Suicide Note Found: Cops

The police suspect the teen died by suicide first and then the parents (Representational)

A couple and their 17-year-old son were found hanging at their home in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Sunday, the police said.

A suicide note purportedly written by the teen has been found that said he was taking the extreme step since he was disturbed due to a person, who is named in the note, an official said.

The three - Jitendra Jha (50), his wife Triveni Jha (40), and their son Achal Jha (17) - lived in Hurawali Colony under Sirol police station area, Gwalior's Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel said.

When their neighbours didn't see them since Saturday evening, they informed the police, he said.

Their bodies were found hanging when the police broke into the house, the official said.

Cut marks were also found on Jitendra Jha's wrist, he said, adding that all the articles in the house were found intact.

According to the official, it is suspected that Achal died by suicide first by hanging himself. His parents, upset by this, took the extreme step later.

Forensic evidence is being collected and the case is being investigated, he said.

Vinod Jha, a relative of the family, told reporters that Jitendra Jha was a builder while his wife was a school teacher. Their son was a student of class 12, he said.

He expressed shock over the incident and said the family's financial condition was good.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)