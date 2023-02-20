Couple Killed, Children Injured In Road Accident In UP's Sultanpur: Cops

After the accident, the truck driver fled from the spot leaving his vehicle behind.

A couple were killed and their children injured when a truck hit the bike they were travelling on near Maniyarpur in the Lambhua area in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur on Monday, police said.

The truck dragged the two-wheeler for about 50 metres.

Sant Lal Nishad (40) and his wife Kismati (35) died on the spot, whereas their children Ansh (10) and Anshika (2) are undergoing treatment in the hospital, they said.

After the accident, the truck driver fled from the spot leaving his vehicle behind.

An FIR has been registered against the truck driver and a probe is on in the matter, police said, adding that the bodies of victims have been sent for post-mortem examination.

