Couple Kidnapped In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag Shot And Injured

Police sources said the gunmen shot and injured Mudasir Ahmad Makroo and his wife Nusrat after the couple had been abducted from Arwani village on Thursday evening.

All India | | Updated: June 21, 2019 23:30 IST
Police said the couple was kidnapped from Arwani village on Thursday


Srinagar: 

A couple, abducted by unidentified gunmen from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday, were shot and injured before being released on Friday, police said.

"Both have been shot in their legs. They have been shifted to hospital where attending doctors described their condition as stable. Police has taken cognizance of the crime," a police source said.



