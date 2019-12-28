Country Is In 'Trouble', Says Priyanka Gandhi In Uttar Pradesh

Priyanka Gandhi says if "we do not raise our voice, we will proveto be cowards." (File)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today said at present the country is fighting an ideology which it had fought against during the freedom struggle.

"Today in the country, there are such powers in the government with whom we had a historical clash. We are at present fighting an ideology against which we had fought during the freedom struggle," she said in Lucknow at the UP Congress headquarters.

Priyanka Gandhi was addressing party leaders during a programme held to mark the 135th Foundation Day of the Congress.

"Today the country is in trouble. If we do not raise our voice, we will prove to be cowards," she added.