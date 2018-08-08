Cost Of Setting Up 6 New AIIMS Overshot By Rs 2,928 Crore, Finds Auditor

Shortage of faculty posts in different AIIMS ranges from 55 per cent to 83 per cent, CAG found

A cost overrun of Rs 2,928 crore took place in setting up of six new All India Institutes of Medical Science (AIIMS) after the release of allocated Rs 14,970 crore till 2016-17, according to a report released on Tuesday.

The CAG performance audit report of Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) stated that out of 42 departments in new AIIMS, 6-14 speciality, super-speciality and other departments have not become functional. Shortage of faculty posts in different AIIMS ranges from 55 per cent to 83 per cent, while for non-faculty posts it is 77 per cent to 97 per cent.

According to the report, only 152 to 546 beds were available against the requirement of 960 beds in each of the six new AIIMS.

"1,318 equipment having estimated cost of Rs 454 crore remained undelivered as on March 31 2017 for periods up to 25 months from the due date of delivery," it said, adding that time overrun for the new AIIMS is about four to five years.

The report found that during the second phase of the scheme, land for AIIMS-Raebareli was provided by the Uttar Pradesh government after four years of its approval and AIIMS-Raiganj was deferred to fifth phase after the West Bengal government did not provide land initially.

"The six new AIIMS were holding an unutilised balance of funds of Rs 1,267.41 crore, while Rs 393.53 crore for civil works and Rs 437.28 crore for procurement of equipment is unspent with the executing agencies," it said.

The PMSSY was announced in August 2003, under which setting up of AIIMS and upgradation of existing State Government Medical Colleges and Institutions (GMCIs) was to be undertaken.

In its first phase, the scheme envisaged setting up six AIIMS-like institutions and upgradation of 13 medical colleges and institutions. Over a period of time, the scheme has been expanded to cover 20 new AIIMS and 71 GMCIs in six phases.