Coronavirus: WHO Praises India's 'Tough And Timely' Actions To Stop COVID-19 Spread

India has been under the world's largest lockdown since March 24 and will last till May 3

The World Health Organization today lauded "India''s tough and timely actions" against the coronavirus spread as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of current lockdown till May 3.

"It may be early to talk about results in numbers, but a six-week nationwide lockdown to facilitate effective physical distancing, coupled with the expansion of core public health measures such as detection, isolation and tracing contact of coronavirus positive people, would go a long way in arresting the virus spread," said WHO's South-East Asia Regional Director, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh.

"Despite huge and multiple challenges, India has been demonstrating unwavering commitment in its fight against the pandemic," she said.

"In these testing times, the action lies as much with the communities as with the authorities and the health workforce," she added.

"It is indeed time for each and every one to contribute their best and together to beat the virus," Dr Singh said.

PM Modi today said the implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in coming days to ensure that the virus does not spread to new areas

The Prime Minister said a detailed guideline on the implementation of the new lockdown will be announced on Wednesday.

According the Union Health Ministry figures, a total of 339 people have died of COVIOD-19 till date in the country, while the number of infected cases has soared to 10,363 on Tuesday.

World 19,30,506 Cases 13,47,975 Active 4,62,076 Recovered 1,20,455 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 19,30,506 and 1,20,455 have died; 13,47,975 are active cases and 4,62,076 have recovered as on April 14, 2020 at 5:34 pm.