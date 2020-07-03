Bengal's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 20K-Mark With Record One-Day Spike Cases

There are 6,200 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present.

The number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal crossed the 20,000-mark as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 669 new infections on Friday, according to a bulletin issued by the Health Department.

The fresh cases pushed the virus count to 20,488 in the state, it added.

The state also reported the highest number of fatalities on a single day at 18, raising the number of deaths to 717, the bulletin said.

There are 6,200 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present.

Since Thursday, 534 people have been discharged from different hospitals in the state after they recovered from the infection.

In the last 24 hours, a record 11,053 samples were tested for COVID-19, it said.

