"We Have Increased Covid Testing By Three Times": Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said the government in the national capital has increased testing by three times to 60,000 tests a day as per its new strategy to combat the surge in coronavirus cases.

'We Have Increased Covid Testing By Three Times': Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said they have increased Covid tests to 60,000 a day. (File)

New Delhi:

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital has increased testing by three times to 60,000 tests a day, adding that this was the new strategy to combat the surge in coronavirus cases.

"Delhi has increased testing to 60,000 per day. This is a big change in our containment strategy. We have done this to ensure we can track every positive case and contain the spread of coronavirus; Delhi's doubling rate is 50 days," said Satyendar Jain, who recently recovered from COVID-19.

The statement comes a day after Delhi reported 46 coronavirus-lined deaths - the highest since June 16 when the city recorded 93 deaths - in the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's statement that the national capital has witnessed the second wave of COVID-19 and has now turned the corner.

"Covid deaths should not be seen as single day figures, but as 10-day average because people usually don't die (of this disease) in a day," Mr Jain said, adding that Delhi's 10-day average is 0.94 per cent. Its death rate is 1.94 per cent.

Delhi recorded 3,372 new cases and 4,476 recoveries on Saturday as occupancy of Covid-only beds in hospitals has reduced. According to the state Health Minister, 6,840 Covid patients are admitted in hospitals right now. "This number was more than 7,100 a week ago," Mr Jain said, adding that Delhi's positivity rate is 6.5 per cent as per the seven-day average.

The city has been reporting less than 4,000 cases a day for the past week after a week of reporting more than 4,000 cases a day between September 15 and 19.

The sudden daily spike in cases crossing 4,000, which took place earlier this month, was the second wave of the disease, Mr Kejriwal indicated.

Comments
Delhi CoronavirusDelhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india