Delhi Has Already Peaked In Covid 2nd Wave, Experts Say: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the national capital was witnessing the second wave of COVID-19 and has now turned the corner. The sudden spike in case, crossing 4,000 which took place earlier this month was the second wave of the disease, Mr Kejriwal indicated.

Speaking at a programme in PUSA (Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University), Mr Kejriwal said, "Experts feel that Delhi has peaked in the second COVID-19 wave that the national capital is witnessing.".

"On September 16, Delhi recorded approximately 4,500 cases. After that, the cases started to decline and in the last 24 hours, 3,700 cases have come up in the national capital," the Chief Minister said, providing data. "In the coming days, the numbers will decline further," he added.

The 4,473 cases recorded on September 16, was the highest single-day spike since the disease reached the national capital.

The daily cases and daily death counts recorded from September 15-19 stood at: 4,263 (36 deaths); 4,473 (33); 4,432 (38); 4,127 (30); and 4,071 (38), according to official data.

At the time, the officials had attributed the spike to the increasing number of tests being conducted in the city.

The daily spike in cases in Delhi had crossed the 4,000-mark for the first time on September 9, when the total number of cases had crossed the 2 lakh-mark. The death count recorded that day was 20, the total number of fatalities was 4,638.