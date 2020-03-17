Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Appeals Pilgrims To Postpone Visit To Temple Amid Coronavirus

The shrine board has stepped up its preparedness to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (File)

After reviewing all aspects related to yatra and the safety of pilgrims in wake of coronavirus outbreak, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Tuesday appealed pilgrims to postpone their visit to the temple till normalisation of the situation.

"In view of coronavirus, Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board today reviewed all aspects related to yatra and the safety of pilgrims. The CEO has appealed pilgrims to postpone their visit to the Shrine till normalisation of the situation," the shrine said in a statement.

The shrine board has stepped up its preparedness to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is conducting thermal screening at several points. The board has distributed the pamphlets and making announcements about the measures to control the spread. The board had on March 15 issued an advisory to NRIs and foreigners to not visit the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine for 28 days after landing in India as a precautionary measure.

A total of 137 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far and three persons have lost their life while undergoing treatment for the deadly virus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and said that Europe has emerged as the new epicentre of the disease.