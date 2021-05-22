Arvind Kejriwal Has 4 Suggestions For Centre To Increase Vaccination

New Delhi:
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today gave four suggestions to the central government to increase the vaccine supply.
His remarks to "address the vaccine shortage" come even as the centre, earlier this week, said it has given details of the supply to the states till June 15.
In his suggestions, Arvind Kejriwal said:
- All vaccine making companies in India should be ordered to manufacture the Bharat Biotech vaccine to ramp up stocks.
- The centre should speak to international vaccine manufacturers, buy from them and distribute to states.
- Some countries have stocked more vaccines than they need. The centre should request these nations to give the excess to India.
- Vaccine manufacturers should be given permission to manufacture in India.