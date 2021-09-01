Bengal Government Thinking About Vaccinating Children: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee said not a single dose (of COVID-19 vaccine) is wasted in West Bengal. (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday said the government is thinking whether children will be required to be vaccinated in view of the COVID third wave and assured that everyone in the state will be given their jabs.

If required the government will carry out inoculation programmes for children similar to the pulse polio drive, she said.

Ms Banerjee said 12 lakh people in Bengal got their COVID jabs on Tuesday and in the urban areas 75 per cent of the population have been inoculated.

"Everyone will be vaccinated. Do not rush to the vaccination centres after hearing rumours and unnecessarily create panic. Do not be worried," she said.

"Not a single dose (of vaccine) is wasted in Bengal. Our requirement is 14 crore... We have the responsibility to administer the vaccines, but the Centre is supplying them," she said while laying the foundation stone of Dhunseri Poly Films plant in Panagarh.

"Keeping the third wave in mind, we are now thinking whether children will be required to be vaccinated or not. If required, the government will initiate inoculation programme similar to the pulse polio drive," she added.

On Tuesday 12,10,095 people got the vaccine in different districts of Bengal taking the total number of people getting the dose to over four crore.

About 25 persons, mostly women, were injured in jostling outside a vaccination centre in Dhupguri in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday.

