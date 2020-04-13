UP Woman Taken To Hospital On Cart After Not Getting Ambulance Dies

At the hospital the doctor pronounced the woman brought dead (Representational)

A critically ill 40-year-old woman died for want of timely medical care after the ambulance helpline allegedly did not respond and she had to be taken in a hand-pulled ''thelaa'' (cart) to the hospital, prompting the district administration to institute an inquiry.

Guddi Devi (40) fell ill on Sunday morning. Her husband Laxmi Rathore and son were in Jaipur and could not return because of the ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus, according to local residents.

Her neighbours gave a call to 102 for ambulance but they were told to contact 108 and yet she could not get an ambulance, they claimed.

Guddi Devi was rushed to the district hospital on a ''thelaa''. At the hospital she was not provided stretcher and was taken to the emergency ward on the cart where the doctor pronounced her brought dead, they said.

After the shocking case was brought to the knowledge of the District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh, he instituted an inquiry into it.

Mr Singh told news agency PTI that Chief Medical Officer Ashok Kumar Pandey has been directed to enquire into the matter, take stern action against the erring persons and submit a report to him within three days.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)