Test For COVID-19 Or Face Action: Himachal Pradesh To Islamic Sect Members

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday asked all Tablighi Jamaat members who had attended the group's congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, a COVID-19 hotspot, to come forward for testing by 5 pm, failing which action will be taken against them.
Three of the seven persons who tested positive for coronavirus in the state on Saturday were Tablighi Jamaat members, he said.
Earlier in the day, Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, Sita Ram Mardi had issued a similar warning to district heads of Tablighi Jamaat.
He asked them to disclose details of all those who came to the state after attending the congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin West area last month.
Mr Thakur claimed Tablighi Jamaat members are not cooperating with the authorities.
He asked all Tablighi Jamaat members who attended the Delhi congregation to come forward for medical check-up by 5 pm on Sunday and warned of strict action against those who do not comply with the order.
The chief minister said the three members of the group who tested positive on Saturday were hiding in a mosque in Solan district's Nalagarh and their samples were collected from there.
The three were admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College here at 6.30 am on Sunday, Senior Medical Superintendent, IGMC, Dr Janak Raj said.
They are residents of Uttar Pradesh and had come to Himachal Pradesh's Nalagarh area from Nizamuddin on March 18. Their contacts are being traced so that they can be quarantined, he said.
With the seven fresh infections, the number of coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh has risen to 14, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) RD Dhiman said on Saturday.
These include two patients who have recovered and as many deaths. There are 10 active cases in the state, he said.
Of these, six are Tablighi Jamaat members, according to officials. The remaining three are being treated at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) in Kangra district's Tanda, they said.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai173
Pune51
Mumbai Suburban41
Sangli24
Nagpur15
Thane14
Ahmednagar11
Raigad5
Palghar5
Buldhana4
Yavatmal4
Satara2
Kolhapur1
Jalgaon1
Nashik1
Aurangabad1
Ratnagiri1
Gondia1
Sindhudurg1
Details Awaited*134
490
472
42
24
DistrictCases
Chennai69
Coimbatore33
Tirunelveli30
Dindigul25
Erode25
Namakkal19
Theni12
Karur11
Madurai11
Thiruvarur9
Tiruppur8
Thoothukudi6
Salem6
Virudhunagar5
Sivaganga5
Kanniyakumari5
Tiruvannamalai4
Villupuram4
Kanchipuram4
Nagapattinam3
Ramanathapuram2
Vellore2
Tiruchirappalli1
Ariyalur1
Details Awaited*185
485 74
482 75
6
3 1
DistrictCases
South77
South West14
West10
East9
North West9
South East9
North East8
North6
Central4
New Delhi3
Shahdara2
Details Awaited*294
445
436
15
6
DistrictCases
Kasaragod58
Kannur25
Ernakulam18
Pathanamthitta14
Kozhikode6
Malappuram6
Thiruvananthapuram6
Thrissur5
Idukki3
Kottayam3
Palakkad3
Alappuzha2
Kollam1
Wayanad1
Details Awaited*155
306 11
259 3
49 8
2
DistrictCases
Hyderabad55
Warangal Urban12
Medchal Malkajgiri9
Ranga Reddy7
Karimnagar5
Mahabubnagar4
Kamareddy4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Nalgonda3
Sangareddy2
Nizamabad2
Jogulamba Gadwal2
Suryapet1
Mulugu1
Nagarkurnool1
Jangoan1
Mahabubabad1
Medak1
Details Awaited*154
269 110
244 79
32 31
7
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar28
Meerut12
Agra11
Lucknow7
Ghaziabad6
Baghpat2
Moradabad2
Bareilly1
Ghazipur1
Jaunpur1
Kanpur Nagar1
Kheri1
Pilibhit1
Varanasi1
Shamli1
Details Awaited*151
227 53
210 53
19
2
DistrictCases
Jaipur36
Bhilwara23
Jodhpur14
Tonk9
Jhunjhunu8
Churu6
Ajmer5
Bharatpur3
Dungarpur3
Pratapgarh2
Alwar2
Udaipur1
Jaisalmer1
Sikar1
Pali1
Dholpur1
Dausa1
Details Awaited*83
200
179
21
0
DistrictCases
Visakhapatnam3
Krishna2
Chittoor1
East Godavari1
Guntur1
Spsr Nellore1
Prakasam1
Details Awaited*151
161
161
1
1
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban38
Mysuru11
Uttar Kannad9
Chikballapur9
Dakshin Kannad4
Kalaburagi3
Udupi3
Bengaluru Rural2
Davangere2
Chitradurga1
Dharwad1
Kodagu1
Tumakuru1
Details Awaited*59
144 16
136 17
12
4 1
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad32
Surat10
Gandhinagar9
Vadodara9
Rajkot7
Bhavnagar4
Porbandar3
Gir Somnath2
Kachchh1
Mahesana1
Botad1
Details Awaited*26
105
101
14
10
DistrictCases
Indore65
Jabalpur7
Ujjain5
Bhopal4
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Details Awaited*19
104
110
0
6
DistrictCases
Srinagar17
Bandipora11
Badgam7
Udhampur4
Jammu3
Rajauri3
Baramulla2
Pulwama2
Shopian2
Details Awaited*41
92 17
90 16
4 1
2
DistrictCases
Kolkata15
Nadia5
Hooghly4
24 Paraganas North3
Medinipur East3
24 Paraganas South2
Howrah2
Medinipur West1
Details Awaited*34
69
62
10 7
3
DistrictCases
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
S.a.s Nagar9
Hoshiarpur5
Jalandhar5
Amritsar2
Ludhiana2
Patiala1
Details Awaited*15
57
61
1
5
DistrictCases
Gurugram25
Faridabad6
Panipat4
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Ambala1
Hisar1
Sonipat1
Palwal1
Details Awaited*5
49
25
24
0
DistrictCases
Patna5
Munger4
Saharsa2
Begusarai1
Lakhisarai1
Nalanda1
Siwan1
Details Awaited*15
30
31
0
1
DistrictCases
Marigaon2
Karimganj1
Nalbari1
Details Awaited*20
24
24
0
0
DistrictCases
Dehradun6
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*15
22 6
20 6
2
0
DistrictCases
Khordha3
Details Awaited*17
20 15
20 15
0
0
DistrictCases
Chandigarh16
Details Awaited*2
18
18
0
0
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil2
Details Awaited*1
14
4
10 7
0
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
10
10
0
0
DistrictCases
Raipur4
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*2
9
6
3
0
DistrictCases
North Goa2
South Goa1
Details Awaited*4
7
7
0
0
DistrictCases
Kangra3
Details Awaited*3
6
6
1
1
DistrictCases
Mahe1
Details Awaited*4
5
4
1
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*2
2
2
0
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Details Awaited*1
2
2
0
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
0
0