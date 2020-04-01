Foreigners Who Attended Delhi Mosque Event Violated Visa Rules: Centre

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases have reached 1,637 in India. (File)

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday said that foreigners who had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat had violated visa conditions and concerned states have been asked to initiate action against them and organizers of the event.

The Ministry informed that Cabinet Secretary held a meeting today via video-conferencing with all the Chief Secretaries/DGPs of states and they were sensitized about the intensive contact tracing of Tablighi Jamaat participants as this has increased the risk of containment efforts of COVID-19.

"It has been found that foreigners who had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat had violated visa conditions. Concerned states were asked (in the meeting) to initiate action for violation of visa condition against the foreigners and the organizers of the event," said Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in a press release.

"States were asked to implement the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana within the next week. This will involve large cash transfer to beneficiaries. It should be organized in a staggered manner to ensure social distance," it added.

It was noted that lockdown is being implemented effectively all over the country. The States were asked to ensure that intra-state movement of goods is allowed without any hindrance while maintaining social distance, the Ministry added.

The press release further read that the manufacturing of essential goods should be ensured. It should also be ensured that the supply chains of such goods are maintained.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have reached 1,637 in India, including 1,466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths.