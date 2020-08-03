Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Self Isolates, Had Met Amit Shah On Saturday

Ravi Shankar Prasad does not have any symptoms, sources said. (File photo)

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who met Home Minister Amit Shah recently, has self-isolated himself as a protocol, sources said.

Mr Prasad had met the Home Minister on Saturday, a day before Mr Shah announced that he had contracted the virus.

The Union Law Minister does not have any symptoms and the self-isolation is purely based on existing protocol, they added. During the period, the minister will conduct his routine personal work and emergency official work. He will wait for 4-5 days to check for symptoms, sources said.

Mr Prasad had undergone test few days ago when his staff was tested positive. At the time his test had returned to be negative.

Mr Shah, who has been at the forefront of the fight against the virus that has infected over 18 lakh people in India, tweeted on Sunday to inform that he has contracted the deadly disease.

"On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done," Mr Shah's tweet in Hindi said.

Mr Prasad replied to the minister's tweet wishing him a speedy recovery.

"Amit Shah ji! It is a prayer to God that you will soon be healthy and start serving the country with the same energy again," Mr Prasad replied in Hindi.

The Home Minister has been admitted to Medanta hospital in Haryana's Gurgaon, near Delhi, sources said.

Mr Shah, 55, had taken part in a cabinet meeting a few days ago. Sources said extensive contact tracing will be carried out and anyone who came in contact with the minister will have to self-isolate.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, who was present in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday along with Amit Shah, has also gone under self isolation. He has given samples for COVID-19 tests along with his family.