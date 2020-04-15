SpiceJet's First Freighter Flight To Bring Medical Supplies From China

This is for the first time that SpiceJet is operating a freighter to Chian, the airline said.

SpiceJet on Wednesday said it has sent its freighter flight to China to bring medical supplies from Shanghai to Hyderabad amid the nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus threat.

The flight left from Kolkata airport at 8.25 am Wednesday and landed at 3.30 pm (local time) at Shanghai, it said.

It would then depart from Shanghai at 5 pm (local time) and arrive at Kolkata airport at 8.10 pm. After leaving Kolkata at 9 pm, the flight would land at 11.10 pm in Hyderabad on Wednesday, SpiceJet said.

This is for the first time that SpiceJet is operating a freighter to Chian, the airline said.

SpiceXpress freighter SG 7016 is on its maiden flight to Shanghai,China right now! Pictured here at 39,100 feet over the city of Kunming, at a speed of 510 knots, a short while before it touches down in Shanghai to bring back critical medical supplies!@AjaySingh_SG@HardeepSPuripic.twitter.com/HlGEautpW4 — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) April 15, 2020

"SpiceJet is also operating a freighter flight to Colombo carrying farm produce from West Bengal and another cargo flight to Singapore today," the airline said in a press release.

The budget carrier said it has till date transported over 2,700 tons of cargo on more than 300 flights since the country-wide lockdown began on March 25.