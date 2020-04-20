Railways Crosses Two Million Mark In Distribution Of Meals Amid Lockdown

The Indian Railways on Monday crossed the two million mark in the distribution of free hot cooked meals during the coronavirus lockdown in the country.
"Distribution of free hot cooked meals by Indian Railways during the national lockdown due to COVID-19 crossed the two million mark today with a total of more than 20.5 lacs," said a press release from the Ministry of Railways on Monday.
The global pandemic has created unprecedented situations leaving a large number of people vulnerable to hunger. Those worst hit by this pandemic and lockdown are stranded persons, daily wage labourers, migrants, children, coolies, homeless, the poor and many who form the floating population. Indian Railways staff from a number of Railway organizations have worked tirelessly since March 28, 2020 to provide hot cooked meals to needy people after the lockdown due to COVID-19, the press release said.
Railways has been providing bulk cooked food with paper plates for lunch and food packets for dinner through IRCTC base kitchens, RPF resources and contribution of NGOs. While delivering the food to needy persons, social distancing and hygiene is being observed.
Distribution of food is being done with the help of RPF, GRP, commercial departments of Zones, State Governments, District administrations and NGOs, even beyond the station vicinity to cater to the food requirements of needy people in areas surrounding the railway stations.
The press release further said, "With the active cooperation of IRCTC base kitchens in New Delhi, Bangalore, Hubli, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, Bhusaval, Howrah, Patna, Gaya, Ranchi, Katihar, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar, Balasore, Vijaywada, Khurda, Katpadi, Tiruchirapalli, Dhanbad, Guwahati, Samastipur, Prayagraj, Itarsi, Vishakhapatnam, Chengalpatu, Pune, Hajipur, Raipur and Tatanagar spread over various zones such as Northern, Western, Eastern, Southern and South Central, more than 20.5 lacs cooked meals have been distributed till today."
Of these, about 11.6 lacs cooked meals have been provided by IRCTC, about 3.6 lacs meals have been provided by RPF from its own resources, about 1.5 lacs meals have been provided by Commercial and other departments of Railways and nearly 3.8 lacs meals have been donated by NGOs working with the Railway organizations.
"The Railway Protection Force has played a major role in the food distribution to needy people prepared by IRCTC, other Railway departments, NGOs and from its own kitchens. Starting with distribution of food to 5419 needy persons over 74 locations on 28.03.2020, the number has grown daily. Presently about 50000 persons daily are being provided meals on an average by RPF across approximately 300 locations across the country," the press release said.
In order to help as many people as possible, Indian Railway organizations have teamed up to feed hot cooked meals and provide hope to thousands of people every day, it added.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai514
Pune134
Mumbai Suburban65
Thane31
Sangli24
Ahmednagar22
Nagpur17
Latur8
Palghar8
Aurangabad8
Raigad6
Satara5
Yavatmal4
Osmanabad4
Buldhana4
Jalgaon2
Kolhapur2
Hingoli2
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Nashik1
Sindhudurg1
Amravati1
Jalna1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*3335
4203 552
3473 398
507 142
223 12
DistrictCases
South175
Central100
North66
Shahdara66
New Delhi56
South East33
South West24
West23
East17
North East9
North West6
Details Awaited*1428
2003 110
1668
290 218
45 2
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad79
Surat18
Bhavnagar13
Gandhinagar12
Vadodara12
Rajkot10
Patan5
Porbandar3
Mahesana2
Kachchh2
Gir Somnath2
Panch Mahals1
Anand1
Sabar Kantha1
Jamnagar1
Chhotaudepur1
Morbi1
Botad1
Details Awaited*1686
1851 247
1678 226
106 12
67 9
DistrictCases
Indore116
Bhopal70
Morena12
Jabalpur8
Ujjain8
Barwani3
Khargone3
Chhindwara2
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Vidisha1
Details Awaited*1258
1485 78
1284 74
127
74 4
DistrictCases
Jaipur104
Jodhpur55
Bhilwara27
Tonk20
Jhunjhunu20
Jaisalmer16
Bikaner11
Churu11
Kota10
Banswara9
Ajmer7
Dungarpur6
Dausa6
Bharatpur5
Alwar4
Udaipur4
Nagaur2
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Dholpur1
Karauli1
Sikar1
Details Awaited*1154
1478 127
1281 124
183
14 3
DistrictCases
Chennai150
Coimbatore60
Dindigul45
Tirunelveli36
Erode32
Tiruchirappalli30
Namakkal28
Madurai24
Theni24
Karur22
Tiruppur19
Villupuram16
Cuddalore13
Thiruvallur12
Thiruvarur12
Salem12
Virudhunagar11
Thanjavur11
Nagapattinam11
Tiruvannamalai9
Kanchipuram6
Kanniyakumari6
Sivaganga5
Vellore5
The Nilgiris4
Ramanathapuram2
Ariyalur1
Perambalur1
Details Awaited*870
1477 105
1051 59
411 46
15
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar58
Agra49
Meerut32
Ghaziabad23
Lucknow22
Shamli14
Saharanpur13
Kanpur Nagar8
Sitapur8
Varanasi7
Bareilly6
Maharajganj6
Basti5
Ghazipur5
Firozabad4
Hathras4
Kheri4
Baghpat3
Pratapgarh3
Jaunpur3
Hapur3
Azamgarh3
Bulandshahr3
Rae Bareli2
Mirzapur2
Pilibhit2
Mathura2
Banda2
Shahjahanpur1
Kaushambi1
Moradabad1
Prayagraj1
Hardoi1
Budaun1
Bijnor1
Barabanki1
Auraiya1
Details Awaited*871
1176 92
1030 71
129 21
17
DistrictCases
Hyderabad174
Nizamabad26
Warangal Urban23
Medchal Malkajgiri17
Ranga Reddy17
Nalgonda13
Jogulamba Gadwal12
Adilabad10
Kamareddy9
Karimnagar9
Mahabubnagar8
Suryapet8
Sangareddy7
Jagitial4
Vikarabad4
Nirmal4
Medak4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Peddapalli2
Mulugu2
Jangoan2
Nagarkurnool2
Jayashankar Bhupalapally1
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Details Awaited*509
873 29
662 22
190 4
21 3
DistrictCases
Kurnool57
Spsr Nellore42
Guntur38
Krishna28
Y.s.r.27
Prakasam24
West Godavari21
Visakhapatanam20
Chittoor17
East Godavari12
Anantapur6
Details Awaited*430
722 119
610 64
92 50
20 5
DistrictCases
Kasaragod149
Kannur51
Ernakulam26
Thiruvananthapuram15
Malappuram14
Kozhikode13
Pathanamthitta13
Thrissur12
Idukki10
Kollam8
Palakkad7
Alappuzha3
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Details Awaited*75
402 2
129
270 13
3
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban59
Mysuru34
Chikkaballapura10
Bidar10
Uttara Kannada10
Dakshina Kannada8
Belagavi7
Ballari6
Kalaburagi6
Bagalkote5
Bengaluru Rural5
Udupi4
Mandya3
Tumakuru2
Davangere2
Gadag1
Kodagu1
Dharwad1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*220
395 11
268 2
111 7
16 2
DistrictCases
Srinagar33
Bandipora24
Baramulla16
Budgam9
Jammu9
Udhampur8
Kupwara5
Pulwama4
Rajouri3
Shopian3
Ganderbal2
Details Awaited*234
350 9
289 4
56 5
5
DistrictCases
Kolkata37
Howrah15
Medinipur East12
Kalimpong7
24 Paraganas North6
Jalpaiguri5
Nadia5
24 Paraganas South4
Hooghly4
Purba Bardhaman3
Medinipur West2
Paschim Bardhaman2
Darjeeling1
Details Awaited*236
339 29
261 25
66 4
12
DistrictCases
Nuh38
Gurugram35
Palwal28
Faridabad19
Karnal5
Ambala4
Panipat4
Fatehabad3
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Bhiwani2
Rohtak1
Kaithal1
Sonipat1
Jind1
Hisar1
Charki Dadri1
Details Awaited*84
233
143
87
3
DistrictCases
S.a.s Nagar26
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (nawanshahr)18
Amritsar10
Hoshiarpur7
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana5
Mansa5
Fatehgarh Sahib2
Pathankot2
Faridkot1
Kapurthala1
Moga1
Patiala1
Barnala1
Details Awaited*133
219
172
31
16
DistrictCases
Siwan6
Gaya5
Patna5
Munger4
Gopalganj3
Begusarai2
Nalanda2
Saharsa2
Bhagalpur1
Lakhisarai1
Saran1
Details Awaited*64
96 10
52 5
42 5
2
DistrictCases
Khordha33
Bhadrak3
Cuttack2
Jajapur1
Kalahandi1
Kendrapara1
Puri1
Details Awaited*26
68 7
43 7
24
1
DistrictCases
Dehradun17
Nainital4
Udam Singh Nagar4
Almora1
Haridwar1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*16
44 2
33
11 2
0
DistrictCases
Ranchi2
Hazaribagh1
Details Awaited*39
42 7
40 7
0
2
DistrictCases
Solan7
Kangra3
Una3
Details Awaited*26
39
22
16
1
DistrictCases
Raipur5
Korba2
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*26
36
11
25 1
0
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Goalpara4
Marigaon4
Nalbari4
Dhubri3
Kamrup Metro2
Cachar1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
South Salmara Mancachar1
Details Awaited*3
35
17
17 5
1
DistrictCases
Chandigarh18
Details Awaited*8
26 3
13
13 3
0
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil3
Details Awaited*4
18
4
14
0
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
Details Awaited*5
15 1
4 1
11
0
DistrictCases
East Khasi Hills1
Details Awaited*10
11
10
0
1
DistrictCases
North Goa5
South Goa1
Details Awaited*1
7
0
7 1
0
DistrictCases
Pondicherry4
Mahe1
Details Awaited*2
7
4
3
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
2
0
2 1
0
DistrictCases
Gomati1
Details Awaited*1
2
1
1
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Lohit1
1
1
0
0
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)