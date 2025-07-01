What Is Changing In Railways Starting Today: Full List

Indian Railways has implemented a series of key reforms starting Tuesday, July 1, aimed at streamlining operations and improving passenger convenience. The decision was taken during a high-level review meeting chaired by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, according to an official statement from the ministry.

Key Changes

Reservation Charting Now 8 Hours Before Departure

Reservation charts for long-distance trains will now be prepared eight hours before scheduled departure, up from the earlier four.

"It will benefit passengers travelling from remote locations or suburbs of major cities for catching long-distance trains. It will also provide more time to make alternative arrangements in case the wait list is not confirmed," the ministry noted.

AC Waiting List Cap Increased To 60%

The cap on waiting list tickets for air-conditioned classes has been raised to 60 per cent of total berth capacity, up from the 25 per cent limit introduced last month.

Non-AC Waiting List Fixed At 30%

For non-air-conditioned sleepers and second-class coaches, the waiting list quota has been fixed at 30%.

Aadhaar Verification Mandatory For Tatkal Bookings

Aadhaar-based verification is compulsory for booking Tatkal tickets on the IRCTC website and mobile app. Starting July 15, two-factor authentication, including an OTP sent to the registered mobile number, will also be implemented. Users can authenticate using Aadhaar or any verifiable government ID stored in DigiLocker.

Tatkal is a special ticket booking scheme introduced by Indian Railways to allow passengers to book tickets at short notice, typically one day before the date of travel.

Tatkal Booking Window Reserved For Individuals

To curb bulk booking by touts and ensure fair access, IRCTC agents will be restricted from booking Tatkal tickets for the first 30 minutes after the window opens each day.

Ticket Prices Increased

1 paisa per km for non-AC coaches.

2 paise per km for AC coaches.

New Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Launched

The new and upgraded PRS can process over 1.5 lakh ticket bookings per minute, a fivefold jump from the previous 32,000 bookings per minute.

The system also features a multilingual and user-friendly interface for both booking and enquiries. It also supports advanced functionalities such as seat selection, fare calendars, and integrated options for "Divyangjan", students, and patients.