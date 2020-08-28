With Over 77,000 Covid Cases, India Sees Record One-Day Rise

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 14,857 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, taking the case tally in the state to 7,33,568. Maharashttra is followed by Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Tamil Nadu, the second worst-hit state, reported 5,981 fresh COVID-19 cases and the total count has now shot up to 4,03,24.

Andhra Pradesh reported 92 deaths and 10,621 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is now 3,93,090.

Neighbouring Telangana saw 2,932 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the state's case count to 1,17,415, including 799 deaths.

Delhi is witnessing resurgence in the number of coronavirus cases as the numbers have risen again. On Thursday, Delhi recorded 1,840 new cases, the highest after 48 days.For the past three days, the number of new cases has breached the 1,500-mark in Delhi.

More than three-fourth of the total cases have recovered in the past 5 months and less than one-fourth are active patients, the Health Ministry said.

"In the past five months, more than 3/4 of cases have recovered and less than 1/4 are active now. Effective implementation of the Centre''s strategic and graded TEST-TRACK-TREAT approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality," the Union Health Ministry tweeted.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, after a meeting of the decision-making body for fixing GST policies, said the coronavirus pandemic was "an act of God" and an unforeseen factor that affected GST collections.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 8.31 lakh people globally since it emerged in China late last year. Over 2.44 crore people have been infected with the novel coronavirus.