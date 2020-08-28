Coronavirus India Live News Updates: India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 33-Lakh Mark

Indian has tested nearly 3.9 crore tests so far, with more than nine lakh coronavirus tests performed in the last 24 hours.

A total of 33,10,235 coronavirus cases have been reported in the country so far (Representational)

New Delhi:

India has reported 75,760 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours and the COVID-19 tally crossed 33-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW). With 1,023 new deaths, the cumulative deaths have reached 60,472.

A total of 33,10,235 coronavirus cases have been reported in the country so far, including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated.

Maharashtra reported 14,718 new cases and 355 deaths today. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 7,33,568 including 5,31,563 recoveries and 23,444 deaths. The number of active cases are 1,78,234, as per the Maharashtra Health department.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,981 new cases of coronavirus, 5,870 recoveries, and 109 deaths. In Delhi, 22 deaths and 1,840 COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 1,67,604 including 13,208 active cases, 1,50,027 recoveries, and 4,369 deaths, as per the Delhi's Health Department.

The testing speed in the country is also scoring a new high by each passing day. Indian has tested nearly 3.9 crore tests so far, with more than nine lakh coronavirus tests performed in the last 24 hours.

"A focus on the standard of care protocol as described in the clinical management protocol has led to a decline in the nation's Case Fatality Rate (CFR). At present, it is at 1.83 per cent. 10 states/UTs are faring better in terms of the Recovery Rate (RR) than the national average," said the Health Ministry official.

Here are the LIVE Updates Coronavirus Pandemic:

Aug 28, 2020 05:53 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir, nine states account for 89% of COVID-19 deaths in last two weeks, urged to proactively limit transmission

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday held video conference with the chief secretaries and health secretaries of nine states and one union territory and urged them to proactively limit COVID transmission and keep the mortality below one per cent.

The states which attended the meeting were Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country followed by Tamil Nadu. These nine states and Jammu and Kashmir account for 89 per cent of deaths of the total fatalities in the country in the last two weeks.

