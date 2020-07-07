Coronavirus Deaths In India Cross 20,000, Over 7 Lakh Cases So Far

India's coronavirus count crossed the seven lakh-mark on Monday, just four days after the number of infections in the country reached six lakh. 22,252 fresh cases and 467 deaths in the last 24 has pushed the total cases in the country to 7,19,665 and the death count to 20,160, figures from the Union Health Ministry this morning show.

4,39,948 patients across the country have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate to 61.13 per cent.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.