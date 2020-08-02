Over 60 Assam Cops Offer To Donate Plasma After Beating COVID-19

Out of the total 67 personnel, 43 have been found eligible for donating plasma. (Representational)

At a time when the state health department is facing a crunch of plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, 67 cops of Assam Police, who have been cured of coronavirus, have volunteered to donate plasma.

A plasma donation camp organised by the Assam Police in collaboration with the State Health department and National Health Mission was held today at Guwahati's GMCH Auditorium.

Out of the total 67 personnel, 43 have been found eligible for donating plasma.

All of these personnel were felicitated by State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister of State, Health department Pijush Hazarika, DGP Assam Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta , Harmit Singh, ADGP(A), M P Gupta, Commissioner of Police Guwahati and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam police has been leading the fight against Covid-19 from the front.

"Assam Police has come forward to donate plasma for a noble cause to save lives. The sacrifice and the contribution of Assam Police will be written with golden ink. They have set an example by delivering medicines to needy during lockdown and also looking after the well-being of senior citizens who live alone," he added.

Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said that it is a moment of pride for the organization as all the police personnel came forward voluntarily to donate plasma.

"The example set by the police personnel will not only boost the morale of those from the organization who are still under treatment, but will also give a ray of hope to the people of the State," Mr Mahanta said.

Till Saturday, 1,631 Assam police personnel tested positive for COVID-19, of them 1,162 have recovered and four among them have died.