Woman Tries To Bite Cop When Questioned For Travelling During Lockdown

The incident happened today when the cab was stopped by the police at PNB More. (Representational)

A woman allegedly attacked a police official in Kolkata's Salt Lake, West Bengal, today when the car she was travelling in was stopped for defying the nationwide lockdown imposed amid the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

A 21-day total lockdown in the country was announced on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus, which has infected over 560 in India.

The woman, in her early 20s, was arrested for violating the restrictions as well as assaulting a public servant on duty, a senior officer of the Bidhannagar City Police said. A man accompanying her and the driver of the cab were also arrested for violating the total safety restrictions, the official added.

The incident happened around 12.30pm when the cab was stopped by the police at PNB More. The woman and her friend said they had come to Salt Lake from Ballygunge and claimed they were going to get medicines but failed to show any prescription, the official said.

When the police officials questioned those inside the car, the woman got down and rushed towards a policeman and tried to bite him.

"We never spoke to the woman but she came out of the vehicle and attacked one of our officers," he said.