Noida Cinema Halls, Gyms Shut Till March 31 Amid Coronavirus Scare

Non-compliance of the order will lead to legal proceedings against offenders, District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh said.

Total 110 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far. (File)

Noida:

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration on Sunday ordered closure of all cinema halls and gymnasiums across Noida and Greater Noida till March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The order will be effective immediately, it said.

"All owners, operators and managers of cinema halls and gymnasiums in Gautam Buddh Nagar are directed to keep their facilities completely closed till March 31 in public interest due to the situation caused by coronavirus," District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh said.

Mr Singh said non-compliance of the order will lead to legal proceedings against offenders. 

