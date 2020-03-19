Pramod Sawant Takes Up Smriti Irani's #SafeHandsChallenge Amid Pandemic

Mr Sawant nominated former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the challenge.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday accepted the #SafeHandsChallenge, a social media awareness campaign to promote precautionary measures against COVID-19, thrown to him by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani.

"I accept the #SafeHandsChallenge Smt. @smritiirani ji. Let's ensure that we take all precautions to stop the spread of #COVID19. I further nominate Shri @mansukhmandviya, Shri @Dev_Fadnavis, Shri @rameshmashelkar, Shri @rajeev_mp, Shri @NSawaikar," Mr Sawant tweeted on Thursday, nominating former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya and state BJP General Secretary Narendra Sawaikar among others to take up the challenge.

In the short video, Mr Sawant is seen washing his hands with soap, one of the key precautionary measures, recommended by global health authorities to keep the coronavirus at bay. State BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade also released a similar video earlier on Thursday.