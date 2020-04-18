Case Against Top Jammu Official, 2 BJP Leaders For Violating Lockdown

The action against the BJP leaders was taken after they visited a theatre to distribute relief materials among several hundred people staying there, they said.

Case Against Top Jammu Official, 2 BJP Leaders For Violating Lockdown

Police registered a case under various sections of IPC (Representational)

Jammu:

Three BJP leaders including Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Deputy Mayor Purnima Sharma and a former MLA were charged today for allegedly violating prohibitory orders issued as part of the lockdown enforcement in view of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Purnima Sharma, former MLA Rajesh Gupta and JMC Corporator Sandhya Gupta under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the city police station, the officials said.

The action against the BJP leaders was taken after they visited a theatre to distribute relief materials among several hundred people staying there, they said.

The officials said the leaders did not follow the guidelines on social distancing while carrying out the relief work, causing hardships to the policemen to maintain order.

When contacted, the deputy mayor expressed surprise over the registration of the FIR and said she was outside the venue and had no idea what happened inside.

Comments
JammuIndia Lockdownlockdown violation
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com