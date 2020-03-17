BJP Leader Urges Centre To Issue Advisory Against Racism Amid Coronavirus

Tapir Gao raised the issue of racial discrimination during Zero hour inside the Parliament

BJP leader Tapir Gao today urged the central government to issue an advisory against the alleged racial discrimination being faced by the North-East people in the wake of coronavirus scare.

The BJP leader raised the issue during the Zero hour at the Parliament and highlighted incidents of racial discrimination.

"Today during the zero hour at the Parliament I requested the central government to issue an advisory to all the state governments to protect the North East students facing discrimination to the extent of vacating them from the rented apartments after the coronavirus pandemic," Mr Gao tweeted.

Till Tuesday, 137 people have tested positive for COVID -19, including 22 are foreigners. Three people have died of the infection and 33 people have been discharged so far.