'Do Not Stockpile Essentials, There Will Be No Shortage': PM's Top Quotes

Please stay indoors over the next few weeks unless absolutely necessary.

Please follow Janata Curfew on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm. All citizens must abide by this.

We have to be responsible citizens, respect the orders of central and state governments.

Do not hoard food and other items - we are taking steps to ensure no shortage.

Major impact on economy, task force led by Finance Minister formed to address it.

Please thank all those people who are providing us these services. At 5 pm on Sunday, stand on balconies or doorsteps or windows and for 5 minutes, express your gratitude to them by clapping, ringing bells.

The world is passing through a huge crisis, more countries affected than World War 1 and 2.

India has met this challenge with grit and determination. But recently, a feeling that we're safe now and can let down our guard. This is not correct.

When there is no cure for this, we need to remain healthy. Follow restraint, avoid crowds, and do not leave the house. Social distancing is essential.