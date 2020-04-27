Coronavirus - Nitish Kumar, Cornered Over Students, Migrants, Made A Case Before PM

Coronavirus: Nitish Kumar was one of the Chief Ministers who spoke at PM Modi's video conference.

Nitish Kumar is upset and it was apparent today at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with Chief Ministers on the coronavirus lockdown. The Bihar Chief Minister, clearly isolated on the evacuation by various states of students from Rajasthan's Kota, and now even migrant labourers, went to great lengths to demonstrate that he was only following the law.

When it was his turn to speak, Nitish Kumar virtually read out the Disaster Management Act, which prohibits interstate movement of vehicles and people except for extreme medical emergencies.

"If five people come on the road and make demands then should the government buckle? Is this the way governments run," he questioned.

The students in Kota were from wealthy families, he said, wondering what hardships they were facing.

"We are implementing this order and violation of this is illegal, but several states have taken the liberty to bring back students and migrants with impunity, so please have a uniform policy," the Bihar Chief Minister reportedly told PM Modi.

"10,000 students were brought out of Kota, which put a lot of pressure on states."

Nitish Kumar, a key BJP ally, had protested strongly when Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh became the first to send buses to bring back 300 students from Kota, a coaching hub where students from across the country go to prepare for competitive exams. Thousands of students were stranded in the town after the country went into lockdown last month.

After Yogi Adityanath, many other Chief Ministers decided to arrange for their students' return and Nitish Kumar, who had called it "injustice to lockdown", suddenly became the odd one out. Last Friday, BJP-ruled UP also declared it would try to bring back migrant labourers, who are stuck in the lockdown without jobs or shelter.

At today's meeting, Nitish Kumar made it clear that he didn't have the resources to send buses for students and migrants, but that he would not come in the way if the centre did allow it and ensured that all entering Bihar were medically examined.

He also said there should be no discrimination, given that students were stranded in several parts of the country, not just Kota.

But on the question of the lockdown, Mr Kumar said he was with the Centre and would abide by its decision.

Economic activity should be started sooner rather than later, the Bihar Chief Minister, however, asserted indicating that he was in favour of a graded exit from the lockdown, due to end on May 3.