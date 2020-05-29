Minister In Mamata Banerjee Cabinet Test Positive For COVID-19

Sujit Bose has been advised to undergo home quarantine. (File photo)

A minister in West Bengal has tested positive for COVID-19, making it the first such case in the Mamata Banerjee-led state cabinet.

State Fire Services minister Sujit Bose has been advised to undergo home quarantine after his test results came out positive on Thursday night. His wife has also tested positive for the virus.

A domestic help was diagnosed with the disease, following which Mr Bose and his family members samples were taken and sent for examination.

West Bengal on Thursday registered the biggest one-day spike with 344 people testing positive for COVID-19. Eighty-seven of these cases have been reported in Kolkata.

The total number of confirmed cases in the cases now stand at 4,536, and as many as 223 people have died due to the disease. Earlier, the government had attributed the death of 72 coronavirus patients to comorbidities.