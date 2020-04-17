Woman Travels 2,700 Km Across 6 States To Meet Ailing Son In Hospital

A 50-year-old woman travelled 2,700 km in a car criss-crossing six states.

A 50-year-old woman travelled 2,700 km in a car criss-crossing six states to meet her critically ill son, a BSF personnel in Jodhpur, despite strict lockdown restrictions due to Covid-19.

The woman was accompanied by her daughter-in-law and another relative during the journey, which they covered in 3 days' time.

Speaking to PTI from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, Sheelamma Vasan said the health condition of her son, Arun Kumar (29), who was suffering from myositis (inflamation of muscles), was improving.

"Due to god's grace we have reached here without any problems anywhere," she said.

The family was informed by a doctor at AIIMS in Jodhpur about Arun Kumar's condition, following which they decided to undertake the journey from Kerala through Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat to reach Rajasthan.

Thanks to the intervention of Union Minister V Muraleedharan, office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader, Oommen Chandy, the family could get necessary passes for the travel across the states.

Volunteers of Hindu helpline, a VHP organisation, helped in arranging a cab and two taxi drivers free of cost to take them to Jodhpur.

The jawan, who had come to his village in February end on leave and days after his return had fallen ill, had expressed desire to meet his mother and wife.

Arun Kumar's one-year-old child is in Kerala.