Discipline, Harmony Needed In Fight Against Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the fight against coronavirus pandemic needs "discipline and harmony" just like the way it is needed in music.

The Prime Minister made his remarks while addressing an event organised by cultural group Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture.

The Prime Minister said that even under these trying circumstances, the spirits of the musicians remained undeterred and that the theme of the convention focuses on how to alleviate the stress amongst the youth owing to the COVID -19 pandemic.

He said poets, singers and artists always scripted songs and music to bring the valour out of the people in such times.

"Even now, in such trying times when the world is fighting an invisible enemy, the singers, lyricists, and artists are scripting lines and singing songs that would increase the confidence of the people," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister recalled how 130 crore people of the country came together to clap, sound bells, blow conch shells to energise the entire nation in its fight against the pandemic.

"When 130 crore people come together with the same feeling and emotions it becomes music," he said.

"Just as there is a need for harmony and discipline in music, there is a need for similar harmony, restraint and discipline from every citizen to fight the corona pandemic," he added.

Elaborating on "Naad Yoga", he said in India, Naad is considered to be the basis of music and also as the basis of the energy in self. He said that this Naad reaches its crescendo or Brahmnaad when "we regulate our inner energy through yoga and music".

This is the reason that both music and yoga have the power of meditation and motivation, both are immense sources of energy, the Prime Minister said.

He said that music has not only been a source of happiness but also a means of service and a form of penance. "There have been many great musicians in our country who have lived their entire lives to serve humanity," the Prime Minister said.