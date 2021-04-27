Mumbai Top Cop Asks Policemen On Duty To Wear Face Shields, Double Masks

Covid-19 Mumbai: Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale asked personnel to wear face shields

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale has instructed personnel working in the field to wear double masks and face shields to protect themselves from the COVID-19 infection, an official said on Tuesday.

The top cop's instructions have come in the light of police checkpoints set up across the city to crackdown on unnecessary movement of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Commissioner of Police (operation) S Chaitanya said.

The police have been monitoring the movement of vehicles and people at many places, including the exit and entry points of the city, to ensure strict implementation of the COVID-19 curbs, the official said.

Hence, the police commissioner recently instructed personnel on duty to wear two masks and face shields to stay protected while on duty, he said.

The city police have lost six personnel from different police stations to coronavirus in the second wave so far, he added.