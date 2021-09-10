Mizoram Reports Over 1,000 New Covid Cases For 4th Consecutive Day

The daily infection rate was at 10.77 per cent, as the new cases were detected from 9,799 sample tests.

Mizoram reported over 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Friday as 1,055 more people, including 185 children, tested positive, taking the tally in the state to 69,026, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 231 as one more person succumbed to the disease, he said.

The daily infection rate was at 10.77 per cent, as the new cases were detected from 9,799 sample tests.

Two fresh patients have travel history and the remaining 1,053 were found to have contracted the infection locally, he said.

The northeastern state had registered 1,061 new cases on Thursday, 1,214 on Wednesday and 1,468 on Tuesday.

Aizawl reported the highest number of new cases at 570, followed by Lawngtlai at 115 and Kolasib at 96, he said.

Mizoram now has 12,440 active cases, and 917 were cured of the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 56,355, the official said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients is currently at 81.64 per cent.

The state has so far conducted more than 9.49 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, the official said.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, over 6.62 lakh people have been inoculated till Thursday with 2.87 lakh of them having received both doses of the vaccines.

