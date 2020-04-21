COVID-19 Survivors Should Donate Blood Plasma: Islamic Sect Chief

Maulana Saad said most of the members who were quarantined did not have any infection (File)

Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, who has been charged by the Delhi Police for holding a religious congregation during the lockdown, on Tuesday appealed to coronavirus survivors to donate blood plasma for infected people.

In a letter issued on Tuesday, Saad said he and some other members of the organisation are exercising self quarantine.

He said most of the members who were quarantined did not have any infection and they tested negative for COVID-19.

"Even from amongst the ones who tested positive for the disease, a majority of them have now undergone treatment and are now cured while I and a few others are still under quarantine."

"It is required that such people who are now cured of this disease should donate blood plasma to others who are still fighting the disease and are under treatment," he said.

On Monday, he had urged the followers of the organisation to pray at home in the month of Ramzan.

While addressing an online briefing on Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cited the Tablighi Jamaat congregation last month, a major hotspot, and the large inflow of travellers from other countries to Delhi as the reasons for the spread of the virus, and said the city was "fighting a difficult battle".

The Delhi Police crime branch, had on March 31, lodged an FIR against seven people, including the cleric, on a complaint by the Station House Officer of Nizamuddin police station for holding the congregation in alleged violation of the orders against large gatherings to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Later, the Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was added to the FIR.

The cleric is wanted by the Delhi Police and he responded twice to them. He is currently under home quarantine.

