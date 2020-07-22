Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Spike Of 10,576 COVID-19 Cases

Maharashtra's recovery rate is 55.62 per cent and fatality rate is 3.72 per cent

Maharashtra reported the highest single-day spike of 10,576 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which pushed its overall tally to 3,37,607, the state health department said.

The state's death count due to the virus went up by 280 and reached 12,556, it said.

A total of 5,552 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered people in the state to 1,87,769, the department said in its statement.

There are 1,37,282 active cases in the state at present.

So far, 16,87,213 people have been tested for COVID-19 across Maharashtra, it said.

Of the total number of positive cases on Wednesday, Mumbai reported 1,310, Pune city 2,111 and neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad1,133 cases.

Aurangabad city recorded 248 new coronavirus positive cases, Nashik city 298, Ahmednagar city 201, Nagpur city 119 and Solapur city 109, the department said.

There were 108 cases in Buldhana district, 100 in Aurangabad, 193 in Kolhapur, 280 in Solapur, 145 in Jalgaon and 179 in Nashik district.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), 3,757 new cases and 117 deaths were reported during the day. The death count included 58 from Mumbai city.

With this, the total cases in MMR is now 2,09,978 and deaths 8,519, it said.

In the MMR, Thane city's COVID-19 tally has reached 17,969, while Kalyan Dombivali in Thane district it is now 19,466.

The state's recovery rate is 55.62 per cent and fatality rate is 3.72 per cent, it said.

Currently, 8,58,121 people are in home quarantine and 44,975 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID tally is as follows: Positive cases 3,37,607; deaths 12,556; recoveries 1,87,769; active cases 1,37,282; people tested so far 16,87,213.