Lord Badrinath Temple To Open On May 15

A meeting was held in connection with Badrinath and Kedarnath at the Chief Minister's residence.

The portals of the Badrinath Temple will open at 4:30 am (File)

Dehradun:

The Lord Badrinath Temple will open on the morning of May 15, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said.

The portals of the shrine will open at 4:30 am. Apart from that, May 5 has been selected to extract sesame oil for the ''Gaadu Ghada'' tradition. It was announced by the King of Tehri, Manujendra Shah, on Monday.

A meeting was held in connection with Badrinath and Kedarnath at the Chief Minister's residence. The meeting was attended by Empress of Tehri and MP Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh, DGP Anil Kumar Raturi and Tourism Secretary Dilip Jawalkar.

State governments of various states across the country have advised people to maintain social distancing, cover faces at public places and take necessary precautions as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The nationwide lockdown had been extended till May 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of coronavirus. 

