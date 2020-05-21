Rules For Domestic Flights: Only Web Check-In Allowed, 1 Check-In Bag

New Delhi:
About a third of operations will be allowed when domestic flights resume on Monday, the civil aviation ministry said while releasing SOPs for flying in the time of coronavirus.
The ministry has said vulnerable persons, including the elderly, pregnant women and passengers with health issues should avoid air travel.
Some rules are:
- No physical check-in at airport counters
- Only those passengers with confirmed web check-in can enter the airport
- Airlines should adhere to the lower and upper limits of fares prescribed by government during the pandemic
- Passengers must have Aarogya Setu
- Passengers will be required to wear mask
- No meal services on board
- Only one check-in bag will be allowed
- No newspaper or magazine on board