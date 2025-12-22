Mumbai-Bound Air India Boeing Returns To Delhi As Engine Oil Pressure Drops, Probe On

An Air India flight from Delhi to Mumbai was forced to turn back shortly after take-off on Monday after the crew detected a technical issue involving engine oil pressure, officials said. The aircraft made a precautionary landing safely in Delhi, and all passengers and crew disembarked without injury.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, registered as VT-ALS and operating flight AI-887, experienced a problem during flap retraction after take-off.

"The flight crew observed low engine oil pressure on Engine No. 2 (right-hand engine). Shortly thereafter, the engine oil pressure dropped to zero," the ministry said.

Following standard safety procedures, the crew shut down the affected engine and returned to Delhi, the ministry added, noting that inspection and rectification work on the aircraft is currently in progress.

The incident will be investigated by Air India's Permanent Investigation Board under the supervision of the Director of Air Safety (Northern Region) of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The Ministry has also sought a detailed report from Air India, and the airline has also been instructed to provide all necessary assistance to passengers and accommodate them on subsequent flights. "Passenger safety remains paramount," the ministry said.

An Air India spokesperson said the decision to return was taken in line with established safety protocols.

"The crew operating flight AI887 from Delhi to Mumbai on 22 December decided to return to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a technical issue as per standard operating procedure," the airline said in a statement.

The airline said the aircraft is undergoing mandatory checks and that support teams are assisting affected passengers.

"Our ground team at Delhi is providing immediate assistance to the passengers and alternative arrangements have been made to fly them to their destination shortly," the spokesperson said.