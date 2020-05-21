How Airport Security Checks In India Will Look Amid Pandemic

Coronavirus: Domestic flight operations will resume from Monday, the government has said

New rules for domestic flight travel during the lockdown were released by the government today, including mandatory thermal screening before entering airport terminals, use of face masks for the entire journey and displaying "green" status on the Aarogya Setu app. Passengers will also be required to do a web check-in at home and obtain a boarding pass before arriving at the airport.

In a detailed notification released Thursday morning the Ministry of Civil Aviation issued guidelines to be followed by all passengers regarding check-in and boarding procedures at the origin airport.

Sequence of rules to be followed for check-in, security screening and boarding: