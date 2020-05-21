How Airport Security Checks In India Will Look Amid Pandemic

New rules for domestic flight travel during the lockdown were released by the government today, including mandatory thermal screening before entering airport terminals, use of face masks for the entire journey and displaying "green" status on the Aarogya Setu app. Passengers will also be required to do a web check-in at home and obtain a boarding pass before arriving at the airport.
In a detailed notification released Thursday morning the Ministry of Civil Aviation issued guidelines to be followed by all passengers regarding check-in and boarding procedures at the origin airport.
Sequence of rules to be followed for check-in, security screening and boarding:
- Passengers must do a web check-in and print out a boarding pass at home. They must also download and print baggage tags/identification numbers to be attached to their luggage. In the initial phase only one hand bag and one check-in bag will be allowed.
- Passengers are advised to travel to the airport using only authorised taxis and ensure that these are properly disinfected before climbing inside. They are further advised to ensure that they arrive at least two hours before reporting time.
- At the airport, passengers are directed to wear protective gear - face masks and gloves - before exiting the taxi. They must also have all required documents - including boarding pass, baggage tags and status on Aarogya Setu - available for inspection.
- On exiting the cab, passengers must walk to a thermal screening station where their temperature will be taken. Staff will also check passenger's status on the Aarogya Setu contact-tracing app; if this is not installed on the passenger's phone, they will be directed to another counter where it may be installed.
- Passengers showing COVID-19 symptoms or those whose Aarogya Setu status is "red" will not be allowed to enter the terminal.
- After ticket details and passenger health have been verified, they will be allowed into the airport and directed to the baggage drop counter.
- Passengers must display PNR to airline staff through a glass shield to minimise contact between people. On confirmation, the staff will print baggage tags, attach it to the bags that have been sanitised, and accept it for check-in. An electronic receipt in the form of an SMS will be sent instead of a printed receipt.
- The entire check-in procedure and baggage drop must be completed at least 60 minutes before departure.
- Passengers must remove all metal items from their body to facilitate security screening. Staff will practice "minimum touch" to reduce physical contact with passengers.
- After security screening, when passengers move to departure areas, they must follow sanitisation protocols and maintain minimum distance around any food and beverage or retail outlet that may be open. All bio-hazardous waste - such as masks, gloves and tissues - must be disposed in marked bins and bags.
- Before boarding passengers must collect a safety kit - consisting of three-layered surgical masks, face shields and sanitisers. At departure gates passengers must scan their boarding pass and show ID to airline staff.