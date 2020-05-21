Delhi Reports 571 Coronavirus Cases, Highest In A Day

Coronavirus, Delhi: There are 5,898 active cases in Delhi as of now (File)

Delhi on Thursday reported its highest coronavirus spike with 571 cases in a day. With this, the total reached 11,659 in the national capital. No COVID-19 patient died in 24 hours, but the deaths' number became 194 with 18 unreported additions.

This is for the third time in a row that the national capital has reported its highest single-day spike.

In the last 24 hours, 375 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital, taking the total of those cured in Delhi to 5,567.

There are 5,898 active cases in Delhi as of now.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government extended the coronavirus lockdown to May 31, but it eased restrictions as per the centre's guidelines.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that shops in markets could reopen on odd-even basis. Autos, e-rickshaws, cycle-rickshaws could operate with one passenger, he said, adding taxis, cabs would be allowed with two passengers. Car-pooling will not be allowed, he said.

He had also announced that buses with not more than 20 passengers would be permitted. Two-wheelers with no pillion rider would also be allowed, he had said.

Industries would open with staggered timings, he had said.

The centre has given power to states and union territories to define their own zones, but said it should be done after taking into consideration guidelines shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

News agency PTI reported that the entire national capital will not remain a "Red" zone as the Delhi government is reclassifying areas into Red, Orange and Green zones based on the number of coronavirus cases.

With inputs from PTI