Decision On Resuming Flights Only After States Are Ready: Minister

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today said the Centre alone cannot take a decision on resuming passenger flights and state governments should be ready to allow these services in the spirit of cooperative federalism.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 25, when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government imposed a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"It is not up to the Ministry of Civil Aviation or the Centre alone to decide on resuming domestic flights. In the spirit of cooperative federalism, the government of states where these flights will take off and land should be ready to allow civil aviation operations," Mr Puri tweeted.

During the lockdown period, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights and special flights approved by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have been allowed to operate.

The fourth phase started on May 18 and would end on May 31.

The coronavirus has infected more than 1 lakh people and killed more than 3,100 people in India so far.