Amazon Welcomes Move To Allow Delivery Of Non-Essentials In Lockdown 4

E-commerce firms can deliver essentials and non-essentials to all places outside containment zones.

Amazon has welcomed the government's move to allow e-commerce firms to deliver non-essentials to all places outside containment zones in lockdown 4, saying it will help them deliver a wider selection of products maintaining precautions and social distancing.

"This will give a fillip to the 6 lakh retailers and MSMEs on our marketplace and help revive economic activity more broadly. We are humbled by the opportunity to be an extended partner to the Government as it balances saving lives alongside creating livelihood. We remain committed as always to ensuring the safety of our customers and our employees while creating business and employment opportunity," an Amazon spokesperson said.

The US e-commerce giant had earlier said that it had seen the biggest impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its business internationally in India.

The government announced the relaxations for e-commerce firms as it released new guidelines for the nationwide lockdown, which has been extended for a third time, till May 31.

The government on Sunday said e-commerce platforms can deliver essential and non-essential items to all places outside containment zones. This includes red zones as well. E-commerce platforms were earlier allowed to deliver non-essential items only in green and orange zones in the third phase of the lockdown.

Online sales will continue to be restricted in containment zones across the country, where only essential activities will be permitted. Containment zones will be strictly monitored, no movement of people will be allowed except for medical emergencies and maintaining supply of essential goods.

The move to allow e-commerce platforms to deliver non-essentials comes as a major boost to companies which were allowed to sell only essential goods since the COVID-19 lockdown began on March 25.