E-Commerce Firms Can Deliver Non-Essential Items To Coronavirus Red Zones

E-commerce companies can deliver essential and non-essential items to all places outside containment zones, the centre announced today as it extended the nationwide lockdown for a third time till May 31. E-commerce platforms were earlier allowed to deliver non-essential items in green and orange zones in the third phase of the lockdown.

Except for the ones that are "specifically prohibited" all other activities will be allowed in the red, green, orange and buffer zones, the Centre said in an order today. Containment zones will be strictly monitored, no movement of people will be allowed except for medical emergencies and maintaining supply of essential goods.

In the third phase of the lockdown, sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms in green and orange zones had been allowed. Barber shops and salons were also allowed to open in these areas.

Salons, too, can now open in all zones except in containment zones. However, salons in malls cannot reopen.