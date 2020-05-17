Lockdown Extended Till May 31: Read Government's Full Guidelines Here

The lockdown was extended to May 31 today

The government today extended the lockdown for the third time till May 31 to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Lockdown 4 would have "new rules" formulated with the suggestions of state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced in an televised address. The new rules allow movement of people during the daytime, and inter-state transport -- buses and public vehicles. It will, however, retain the key bars on air travel and metro rail, malls and gyms and big gatherings. People above the age of 60 and children below 10 should not go out of doors, the government said.

Here's the full text of the government's order on Lockdown 4:

Centre's full order on ... by NDTV on Scribd