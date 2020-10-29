Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 Tally Nears 80-Lakh Mark

Coronavirus India Cases: India remains second worst hit nation by pandemic after US. (File)

With a positivity rate of 4.1 per cent, India's daily cases increased by 43,893 in the last 24 hours, taking the country's coronavirus tally close to the 80 lakh-mark, the Health Ministry data shared on Wednesday shows. Overall deaths related to the viral disease in India rose to 1.2 lakh as 508 people died in the 24 hours.

Meanwhile, all schools in Delhi will remain closed till further orders in view of the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said today. He added that even parents are not in favour of resuming regular classes.

On October 5, the Delhi government had announced all schools in the city-state will stay shut till October 31, when the decision would be reviewed.

Delhi on Wednesday reported over 5,000 COVID-19 cases in a day, for the first time since the coronavirus struck the country. The national capital, which is battling the third wave of infections, has been logging over 4,000 cases daily for the last few days. With festive season round the corner, the unprecedented spike has raised concerns, especially when the national Covid tally has shown a steady decline.

Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases:

Oct 29, 2020 06:00 (IST) COVDI-19: Harsh Vardhan Stresses Need For Staying Vigilant As Festive Season Poses "Significant Risk"

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday reviewed the pandemic situation and preventive measures being adopted in Tamil Nadu and stressed the need for staying vigilant for the next three months as the long festive season poses "a significant risk that may threaten the improvements made against COVID-19 so far".

In the virtual meeting with Tamil Nadu Health and Medical Education Minister C Vijayabaskar and senior state officials, Mr Vardhan emphasised that the prime minister's message of wearing a mask/face cover, maintaining physical distance and frequent handwashing should reach the last citizen, the health ministry said.

Reiterating the prime minister's clarion call of building a "jan andolan" (mass movement) against COVID-19, Mr Vardhan said, "The state needs to enhance the awareness amongst the citizen regarding the need and virtues of using masks/face covers, physical distancing and regular hand hygiene."

"The coming long festive season pose a significant risk that may threaten the improvements made against COVID-19 so far. We should all be vigilant for the next three months. Following simple COVID-appropriate behaviour will be effective in cutting transmission of coronavirus. The prime minister's message of wearing a mask/face cover, maintaining a physical distance and frequent handwashing should reach the last citizen," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Mr Vardhan said the country has seen significant improvement in the COVID-19 parameters.

Oct 29, 2020 05:45 (IST) 737 New Coronavirus Cases In Pune District

Pune district in Maharashtra reported 737 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 3,21,398, a health official said on Wednesday evening.

With 31 fatalities, the death count in the district reached 7,798, he added.

"Of the 737 cases, 288 were detected in the areas under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which has recorded 1,60,374 cases so far. However, 441 patients were discharged from the city hospitals during this period," the official said.

The tally in the neighouring industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad rose to 87,260 with 209 new cases, he said.