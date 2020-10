Delhi Coronavirus: Yesterday, the city recorded 5,673 cases (File)

The coronavirus graph in Delhi has remained on a relentless climb, registering a new high of 5,739 fresh cases over the last 24 hours. This was the second consecutive day when the national capital logged more than 5,000 new patients of the highly infectious disease.

Yesterday, the city recorded its 5,673 cases, breaching the 5,000-barrier for the first time since the outbreak reached Delhi.

For two days before that, the national capital has been logging over 4,000 cases a day.