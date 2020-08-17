Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 18.6 Lakh COVID-19 Patients Recovered So Far In India

Coronavirus India updates: About 18.62 lakh Covid patients in India have recovered so far.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India recorded over 63,000 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking its tally to 25.89 lakh cases, the Union Health Ministry said Sunday morning. The country- third worst-affected by the pandemic after the United States and Brazil - has been reporting a higher daily surge in caseload for the past 12 days, according to the World Health Organization data. India has reported over 49,000 Covid-linked deaths so far; over 900 Covid-linked deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

About 18.62 lakh Covid patients in India have recovered so far.

India has been on top of the list of the countries that are reporting the highest daily surge in coronavirus cases since August 4. While the United States - the pandemic of the epicentre - has logged over 53 lakh cases so far, Brazil has recorded about 33 lakh cases, about 7 lakh more than India.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Aug 17, 2020 06:43 (IST) Jharkhand reports 546 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

With 546 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jharkhand on Sunday, the total number of coronavirus cases reached 23,224, the State Health Department said.



In a COVID-19 bulletin, the state government informed that 14 people died due to the virus on Sunday.